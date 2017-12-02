7, 12 and 17-year-old injured in hit and run in Jackson

A 7, 12 and 17-year old were injured in a hit and run in the 500 block of Raymond Road.

It happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. when a car was seen traveling east on Raymond Road.

The car entered the center turning lane to pass another car and hit three juvenile men who we standing in the lane.

The car did not stop and continued traveling eastbound on Raymond Road.

All three victims suffered injuries; one with injuries considered to be severe.

The suspect vehicle is described as a dark colored Pontiac, possibly a G6, with a missing side mirror.

The scene is still active. This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or driver involved is asked to contact Police or call Crime Stoppers.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as information becomes available.

