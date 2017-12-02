Body of unidentified man found shot multiple times on South McRaven Road in Hinds County

Hinds County Investigators were on the scene of a body discovered by neighbors on South McRaven Road in Hinds County Saturday.

The call came in to the 911 dispatch center just before 4:00 p.m. Saturday.

The body of an unidentified black man had been shot in the head and multiple times in the body.

Neighbors in the area reported hearing a single gunshot Friday night.

“It is undetermined if the man was shot elsewhere and dropped off here,” said Major Pete Luke with HCSO. “As of now, we don’t have a motive or suspect.”

Hinds County Coroner, Sharon Grisham Stewart is assisting with this case. The body has been taken to the State Crime Lab.

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.

