Past, Present, and Future: Jackson's annual Christmas parade

A Jackson Hometown Holiday - Past, Present & Future.

That was the theme for this year's Christmas Parade in the Capital City.

The parade featured dancers, drill teams and decked out cars.

"I love music, so the bands are just wonderful. And I'm so excited to see so many people down here today!" exclaimed Rymsky Husband, a woman watching the parade from the side of Capitol Street.

There was something for everybody at this year's Christmas Parade in Downtown Jackson.

3 On Your Side and FOX40 asked Jolanda Gooden, whose niece was performing in the parade, what her favorite part of the event was (other than her niece, of course).

"Watching the girl groups go by - like the girl scouts. That's very nice to see," answered Gooden.

Celebrating the past, present, and future has been a frequent theme over Mississippi's bicentennial celebrations.

The Christmas parade is a perfect way to do that - inviting people of all ages to come out and get in the Christmas spirit.

"I haven't been in years," said Gooden. "This is my first time coming in about two years."

"I haven't attended a parade in the last two years, but I have made a commitment after today, I'm gonna bring my great grand children to this, because I don't want them to miss it! It's so wonderful!" said Husband.

And of course, above everything, the parade is meant to deliver one message, which a group of children shouted to us: "Merry Christmas!"

