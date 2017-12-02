UPDATE: Suspect identified in Candlelight Inn shooting in Jackson

Jackson Police Department has now found a suspect involved in a shooting that happened on Saturday.

William Tadley, 26, was arrested for aggravated assault for a shooting that happened shortly after 7:00 p.m. at the Candlelight Inn on Ellis Avenue.

Police say Tadley shot a 47-year-old man in the stomach who was visiting a woman there when a fight happened among the two and shot the victim.

The man was transported to an area hospital where his condition is unknown.

This investigating is still ongoing.

