Jefferson Davis County beats Yazoo County 36-7 to win 3A State Championship

History would be made regardless of who won the 3A State Championship. Jefferson Davis County beat Yazoo County 36-7 Saturday in Oxford to take home the gold ball.

The Jaguars win it all in their inaugural season. JDC resulted from a consolidation between Bassfield and Prentiss.

Another Gatorade bath for Lance Mancuso, only this time as Jaguar pic.twitter.com/yLxHXPXCVR — Mike Sands (@Mike_Sands) December 2, 2017

