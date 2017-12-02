Jefferson Davis County beats Yazoo County 36-7 to win 3A State Championship

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
History would be made regardless of who won the 3A State Championship. Jefferson Davis County beat Yazoo County 36-7 Saturday in Oxford to take home the gold ball.
The Jaguars win it all in their inaugural season. JDC resulted from a consolidation between Bassfield and Prentiss.
Another Gatorade bath for Lance Mancuso, only this time as Jaguar pic.twitter.com/yLxHXPXCVR— Mike Sands (@Mike_Sands) December 2, 2017
Mood pic.twitter.com/YDAuucN67n— Rachel Richlinski (@RachRichlinski) December 2, 2017
