Jefferson Davis County beats Yazoo County 36-7 to win 3A State Championship

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
History would be made regardless of who won the 3A State Championship. Jefferson Davis County beat Yazoo County 36-7 Saturday in Oxford to take home the gold ball.

The Jaguars win it all in their inaugural season. JDC resulted from a consolidation between Bassfield and Prentiss.

