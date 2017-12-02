Alcorn State's 4th quarter rally falls short, Grambling wins SWA - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Alcorn State's 4th quarter rally falls short, Grambling wins SWAC Championship

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
HOUSTON (Mississippi News Now) -

#13 Grambling led Alcorn State 40 - 10 with 14:55 left in the game. The Braves would not go away quietly, scoring 22 unanswered points. But a hail mary at the gun was wide of the mark, giving the Tigers a 40-32 victory.

GSU wins their 2nd straight SWAC Championship and clinches a berth in the Celebration Bowl. The Braves finish the season 7-5, winning their 4th straight SWAC East Division crown.

De'Lance Turner shined in the loss, rushing for 137 yards. That was enough to set the Alcorn single season rushing record.

Former Ole Miss QB DeVante Kincade accounted for 4 Tiger touchdowns.

