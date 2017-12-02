Alcorn State's 4th quarter rally falls short, Grambling wins SWAC Championship

#13 Grambling led Alcorn State 40 - 10 with 14:55 left in the game. The Braves would not go away quietly, scoring 22 unanswered points. But a hail mary at the gun was wide of the mark, giving the Tigers a 40-32 victory.

GSU wins their 2nd straight SWAC Championship and clinches a berth in the Celebration Bowl. The Braves finish the season 7-5, winning their 4th straight SWAC East Division crown.

De'Lance Turner shined in the loss, rushing for 137 yards. That was enough to set the Alcorn single season rushing record.

Former Ole Miss QB DeVante Kincade accounted for 4 Tiger touchdowns.

#Alcorn State Hail Mary falls short, their valiant 4th quarter comeback 8 points shy. #13 Grambling wins 2nd straight SWAC Championship 40-32.



Braves finish season 7-5, Tigers return to Celebration Bowl pic.twitter.com/9FCqN9XiVS — Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) December 3, 2017

Warren Central alum De’Arius Christmas got a smooch with the Eddie Robinson Trophy.



From EMCC to 2017 SWAC Defensive Player of the Year to back to back conference champion. pic.twitter.com/fQAMqVRWae — Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) December 3, 2017

Grambling QB DeVante Kincade at it again, spin cycle part of highlight TD. Tigers lead Alcorn State 31-10 4:42 until half #SWAC pic.twitter.com/Jsn2v4H93z — Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) December 2, 2017

Grambling fakes a punt to move the chains. Tigers & Alcorn State tied at 10 after 1. More than a few Braves in Houston today pic.twitter.com/HKrXvecDq6 — Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) December 2, 2017

https://twitter.com/C https://twitter.com/ChrisHudgison/status/937084596176420864 hrisHudgison/status/937084596176420864

https://twitter.com/ChrisHudgison/status/937084596176420864 https://twitter.com/ChrisHudgison/status/937084596176420864 Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.