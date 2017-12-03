Florida men arrested for car burglaries in Madison

The Madison Police Department, along with Ridgeland and Flowood Police Departments, arrested four men associated with several auto burglaries in November.

The suspects, Kendarius Hope, Trayvon Key, Milik Hope, and Clifton Robinson, all from Florida, were taken into custody on initial charges of possession of drug paraphernalia. Milik Hope and Robinson were also charged with four counts of burglary of an automobile, and the other men were charged with four counts of accessory after the fact of automobile burglary.

The suspects are being held at the Madison County Detention Center awaiting an initial appearance in Madison Municipal Court.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.