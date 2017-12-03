UPDATE: Man who died in north Jackson house fire identified - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

UPDATE: Man who died in north Jackson house fire identified

JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

One person is dead in a house fire in northeast Jackson. 

Jackson Fire Department was called to a house fire on the corner of Roxbury Road and Eastover Drive around 11:00 a.m. Sunday. 

Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart has identified the victim as 59-year-old William Burke Thompson. 

Authorities say that the blaze was believed to have started in a bedroom of the house. 

JFD investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire. 

