UPDATE: Man who died in north Jackson house fire identified

One person is dead in a house fire in northeast Jackson.

Jackson Fire Department was called to a house fire on the corner of Roxbury Road and Eastover Drive around 11:00 a.m. Sunday.

Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart has identified the victim as 59-year-old William Burke Thompson.

Authorities say that the blaze was believed to have started in a bedroom of the house.

JFD investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

