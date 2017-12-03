Southern Miss to face Florida State in Walk-On’s Independence Bowl

The Southern Miss football program on Sunday announced it has accepted an invitation to participate in the 42nd Walk-On’s Independence Bowl.

The Golden Eagles, which finished their regular season with an 8-4 mark, will play Florida State (6-6) from the Atlantic Coast Conference. This will be the 23rd meeting between the two football programs with the Golden Eagles holding an 8-13-1 overall mark in the series against the Seminoles.

Southern Miss has captured three of the last four contests against ACC foes dating back to the 2006 season.

The game will be played at the Independence Stadium, Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, and will kick off at 12:30 p.m.

The Golden Eagles make their third-straight bowl appearance, 13th in the last 16 years and 25th overall.

Southern Miss returns to Shreveport for its third Independence Bowl appearance.

The game marks the first time Southern Miss has played in the Independence Bowl since the 1988 campaign, winning 38-18 over now fellow Conference USA member, UTEP, while also collecting a 16-14 decision over McNeese State in 1980.

The Golden Eagles registered 438.3 yards per game during the regular season, ranking No. 34 in the FBS, while allowing just 321.9 yards per game, which ranked No. 17 in the FBS.

