10-year-old girl shot by 9-year-old cousin in Warren County Saturday night

A 10-year-old girl was shot by her 9-year-old cousin Saturday night in Warren County.

According to Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace, the call came in after 7:00 p.m. from Caver Drive just south of Vicksburg.

At the time of the shooting, three minors were inside the home.

A 17-year-old had been left in charge of their 9-year-old brother and 10-year-old cousin, while the mother of the two siblings was out of town.

At one point, the 9-year-old got the gun from the closet. The child shot the gun and hit the 10-year-old in the shoulder.

She was transferred by the Vicksburg Fire Department ambulance to Blair E. Batson where she remains with non-life threatening injures.

Sheriff Pace says, like with any gunshot wound, there will be a full investigation and it is too early to speculate if this was an accident.

The investigation will be turned over to youth court.

Child Protective services was notified Saturday night.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.