Alcorn State moving forward after SWAC Championship loss

Alcorn State fell short of winning the SWAC Championship, but there was a bright spot for the Braves on Saturday.

De'Lance Turner broke the Alcorn single-season rushing record and finished with 1,357 yards.

"I'm honored to be up there with some greats. We've been putting in a lot of hard work this season," Turner said. "Have to give thanks to everybody for that. It wasn't just me."

Following the loss, head coach Fred McNair turns to recruiting.

"Get back in the staff room and grade those recruits that we have," McNair said. "It's tough to replaces these guys. It's always tough when you lose a great group of seniors. We just have to find some guys that are going to fit the program the best."

