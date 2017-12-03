Pearl man arrested after road rage incident on the Natchez Trace

Hinds County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the Natchez Trace near Clinton today for a report of a “Road Rage Incident”.

According to Major Pete Luke with the HCSO, the victim said that the suspect slammed on brakes multiple times and nearly causing an accident. The suspect stopped in the middle of the road in an attempt to block the road and allegedly pointed a rifle at the victim.

Deputies were able to locate the suspect vehicle and arrested 56-year-old Daniel Wallace of Pearl.

He was charged with DUI, driving on the wrong side of the road and careless driving. Wallace may face additional charges for pointing and aiming a weapon at the victim.

Wallace was booked in at the Raymond Detention Center.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.