Hinds County Deputies and First Responders were on the scene of an overturned car in the 3700 block of McFarland Road near Raymond.

The call came in to the 911 dispatch center around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

The driver of a 2002 Honda said that he was attempting to avoid a deer when his car ran off the road and flipped.

The driver was assessed by AMR and refused medical attention.

