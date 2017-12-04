One dead in single car crash in Madison

One person is dead after a single car crash in Madison.

Just before 9:00 p.m. Sunday, the Madison Police Department and Fire Department responded to a single car crash on Saint Augustine Drive and Beacon Hill Drive in Madison.

When police arrived, they found that a 2013 Honda Odyssey van ran off the road and hit a tree.

The driver, 49-year-old Kenneth M. Cook, of Madison, was deceased on the scene.

According to a witness, the van was traveling eastbound on Saint Augustine Drive when it appeared to attempt to make a left turn onto Beacon Hill Drive at which time it ran off the road and hit a tree.

There were no other vehicles or persons involved in the accident.

The crash remains under investigation by the Traffic Division of the Madison Police Department.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.