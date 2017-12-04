Coming up on WLBT: A 10 year old girl shot by young cousin

We'll continue to follow the tragic story of a young Warren County girl shot by her even younger cousin. She's fighting for life-details at 5.
A local hospital puts limitations on patient visitors because of a massive flu outbreak. We'll tell you which hospital when you join us.
A man is dead after a fire in Northeast Jackson. We'll have details of this tragedy at the top of the hour.
See you in 10.
~Joy
The substitute teachers punished about one dozen middle school students after one student didn’t follow the rules the day before, parents say.More >>
Hours after UGA’s win over Auburn in the SEC Championship game in Atlanta, two players on the Georgia Bulldogs football team have been arrested.More >>
Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller said he believes the body of a missing 3-year-old girl has been found. At a brief news conference Saturday night in Pender County, Miller said Mariah Woods' body was found Saturday at 5:30 p.m. by a Fayetteville dive team.More >>
A Facebook user who was at the ACC Championship game Saturday night posted a video of a crazy brawl between fans in the stands during the game.More >>
The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.More >>
