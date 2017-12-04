Coming up on WLBT: A 10 year old girl shot by young cousin - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Coming up on WLBT: A 10 year old girl shot by young cousin

Posted by Joy Redmond, News Anchor
Connect

We'll continue to follow the tragic story of a young Warren County girl shot by her even younger cousin. She's fighting for life-details at 5.

A local hospital puts limitations on patient visitors because of a massive flu outbreak. We'll tell you which hospital when you join us.

A man is dead after a fire in Northeast Jackson. We'll have details of this tragedy at the top of the hour. 

See you in 10.

~Joy 

Powered by Frankly