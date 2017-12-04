Drastic cold front brings rain across Mississippi

A drastic change in the weather is on the way. A line of showers came in around 6:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Fog is possible this morning, and temperatures will be in the 50's and upper 40's.

The strong cold front will move in on Tuesday morning bringing much needed rain but also a big blast of cold air. The line of showers will move in from the Delta first and moving closer to the metro by late morning and pushing through areas like McComb by early afternoon. Some of the storms will get a little gusty and produce thunder and lightning.

Temperatures by Wednesday morning will be in the 40's with afternoon highs in the low 50's. We'll keep with a slim chance of rain on Wednesday and Thursday. Afternoon highs will remain in the 50's for the rest of the week with morning lows in the upper 20's and low 30's.

