UMMC imposes visitor restrictions to combat flu

UMMC has started imposing visitor restrictions to combat the flu spreading.

The hospital says that when family and friends visit hospital patients, they risk spreading the flu to patients who are more susceptible to illness.

Due to an increased number of diagnosed cases being reported, these restrictions were put into place until the end of flu season.

The new restrictions allow all patients two healthy adult visitors at any one time in both private and semi-private rooms.

Children 12 and under are advised to refrain from visiting the hospitals at all. Sheila Fletcher, the hospital's director of infection prevention said, "Children can be ill and exhibiting no symptoms, but still be contagious"

According to the CDC, Mississippi led the nation in flu-like illness for the week ending November 18.

The medical center is following the flu guidelines issued by the CDC Fletcher said. Visitors who are sick or have flu-like symptoms – fever, cough, sore throat, runny or congested nose, body aches, chills, fatigue, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea – should check with the nurse in charge on the patient’s floor before conducting a visit.

Exemptions are allowed for end-of-life patients, or on a case-by-case basis determined by the patient’s attending physician and/or nurse in charge on the patient’s floor.

To check out the latest flu map, click here.

