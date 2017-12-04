Salvation Army drop off center burglarized, all donations stolen

The Salvation Army Donation Drop Off center was robbed of everything this past weekend.

The center is in N. Jackson on Presto Lane.

According to Michelle Hartfield, Director of Public Relations, thieves emptied the entire store.

Hartfield said this is the first time the donation center has been completely emptied before.

The donated items sold in the store are used to fund social service programs throughout the year.

The Salvation Army is putting out an urgent call for donations. Suggested items are furniture, clothing, books, electronics, and home goods.

You can drop off locations at 110 Presto Lane in Jackson.

