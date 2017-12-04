President Trump to appear in Jackson for opening of Civil Rights Museum

According to CNN, President Trump is coming to Jackson this Saturday for the opening of the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum.

The Mississippi Civil Rights Museum will chronicle the Mississippi Movement in eight interactive galleries.

The galleries tell personal stores from the Jim Crow era, the KKK to Medgar Evers, to integration documenting the dark days ending with symbolism for others to carry the torch forward.

There are some 800 objects and over one thousand documents on display.

