White House Press Secretary confirms President Trump will appear in Jackson for state's Bicentennial

According to White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, President Trump is coming to Jackson this Saturday for the opening of the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum.

During a White House briefing, Sanders said, "POTUS will visit Mississippi on Saturday, where they are celebrating the state's bicentennial, 200 years of statehood."

Governor Phil Bryant released a statement on the visit saying:

Several months ago, I invited President Trump to our Bicentennial Celebration. We have not received confirmation from the White House that he will be able to attend Saturday’s event, but would very much like to have him here.

Congressman Bennie Thompson released a statement on Twitter.

Congressman Thompson released the following statement regarding @realDonaldTrump's attendance to the opening of the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum. pic.twitter.com/I0h1PDRDB7 — Bennie G. Thompson (@BennieGThompson) December 4, 2017

The Mississippi Civil Rights Museum will chronicle the Mississippi Movement in eight interactive galleries.

RELATED: Democrats tell Trump not to come to Civil Rights Museum opening

The galleries tell personal stores from the Jim Crow era, the KKK to Medgar Evers, to integration documenting the dark days ending with symbolism for others to carry the torch forward.

There are some 800 objects and over one thousand documents on display.

RELATED: A sneak peek of the new Civil Rights Museum

WLBT will be covering the opening of the Civil Rights museum and the history museum extensively in our 3 On the Road segment this week.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.