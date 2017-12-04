Adams County man charged with attempted murder after hitting child with metal baseball bat

A man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after authorities say he hit a child several times with a metal baseball bat.

According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office, an ambulance was called to Rounds Road in the Sibley area on December 2, around 6:45 p.m.

When deputies went inside the home, they saw a child laying in blood across a couch.

Joseph Washington, Jr. was placed under arrest for attempted murder and transported to the Adams County Jail where he is being held without bond pending investigation.

