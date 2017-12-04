One dead in one vehicle crash in Warren County

One person is dead after a wreck in Warren County Monday.

Around 3:15 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a one vehicle crash on I-20 just outside of Bovina in Warren County.

According to the witness, as westbound traffic was slowing down for commercial traffic to enter the weigh station, the driver, who was in the left westbound lane crossed into the median, over corrected to the right, lost control, came across both lanes, struck a tree that had previously fallen and flipped.

The driver of the vehicle died as a result of their injuries.

Further information will be released, pending notification of next of kin.

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.

