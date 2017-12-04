UPDATE: Driver killed in Warren County crash identified

One person is dead after a wreck in Warren County Monday.

Around 3:15 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a one vehicle crash on I-20 just outside of Bovina in Warren County.

According to the witness, as westbound traffic was slowing down for commercial traffic to enter the weigh station, the driver of a 1992 Chevrolet Silverado, who was in the left westbound lane crossed into the median, over corrected to the right, lost control, came across both lanes, struck a tree that had previously fallen and flipped.

The driver of the vehicle, 57-year-old John H. Wilson, of Byram, died as a result of his injuries.

He was wearing his seatbelt. His body has been transported to the Mississippi State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

