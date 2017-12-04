Long awaited street paving underway downtown days before new museums open

Finally there is relief for motorists driving downtown as some heavily traveled, worn and crumbling streets get a much needed makeover.

Milling and repaving are underway on high traffic streets in the downtown area.

Crews are hard at work just in time for the thousands expected to attend the opening of the Mississippi Civil Rights and Mississippi History Museums.

"They are looking better," said Jennifer Bowers who works in downtown Jackson. "They have been rough."

The new pavement means a smoother ride and less wear and tear on the vehicles of those working downtown and driving the battered streets.

Smiles come to the faces of employees Monday as crews milled West Street near Capitol for a fresh layer of asphalt.

For many it's been long overdue, but a welcomed sight.

"A lot of places that I go for lunch, I'm having to go around to different ways because of the construction," added Bowers.

"I'm happy that they're finally repaving," said Avis McGowan who drives to the Capital City daily from Crystal Springs. "I haven't worked downtown long, but I know these streets have been an issue for about 20 years from what I hear."

All eyes are on the new Mississippi Civil Rights and Mississippi History Museums where new pavement will welcome visitors on opening day Saturday.

Most believe the street improvements are coming because of the crowds soon visiting the Capital City.

"It's so much easier to navigate," said Wanda Barnes who works for Express Employment Professionals and drives to downtown Jackson often. "I'm so excited. I already have tickets for the first show. So I'm super excited. We have family that actually will be coming from Louisiana to see the actual first shows."

According to Jackson City Spokeswoman Kai Williams, funding comes from the city's Paving Budget.

Williams said the money for the improvements are also part of the overall strategy to coordinate city investments with large state, philanthropic and private sector investments.

