Mississippians' creativity on display through bicentennial celebrations

There have been bicentennial celebrations around the state already this year, including concerts on the Coast and in Oxford. The two museums opening will be the final piece of the celebration schedule.

"It's Mississippi's birthday!" exclaimed Alison Fast.



And what birthday is complete without pictures to capture the memories? The "Celebrating Storytellers" gallery is the brainchild of Blue Magnolia Films.



"We call it a walkable gallery," added co-founder Alison Fast. "It's a street side gallery."



Chandler and Alison Fast went into 13 communities around the state and hosted storytelling workshops. The culmination of those events is the outdoor gallery opening Saturday in conjunction with the two museums opening.



"This is a living narrative, a living history," described Fast. "And all of the stories behind me are represented by Mississippians whose roots go very deep into Mississippi history but also who are responsible for casting a vision going forward."



But it's not just about viewing the 200 photos along Capitol Street, scannable QR codes will link you to the video stories of each storyteller who range in age from 14-91 years old.





"We just thought that no better way to celebrate the bicentennial than through the multiplicity of voices of Mississippians who comprise the state," said Fast.



Another Mississippian, Pam Confer, is lending her voice through song. One written specifically for the bicentennial called "Mississippi Beautiful".

Just as with the gallery, Confer is hoping the lyrics will become a conversation starter as the state moves into the next 200 years. It will be played within the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum and will also be available for purchase online starting this weekend.

The gallery launch will be outside the King Edward Hotel at 10:30 Saturday morning. There will be Mississippi Mile events from 11 am to 5 pm. The gallery is just one element of the Mississippi Mile that will be celebrating the state and its people.

