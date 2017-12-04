One arrested after tip leads authorities to weed, guns and THC oil

Hinds County Special Operations Investigators along with Richland Police, acting on a tip of drug activity at 751 McClure Rd. in south Jackson, recovered Marijuana, Guns and THC Oil.

Officers arrested 63-year-old Tom Lee, of Jackson.

Lee faces charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm.

Lee is being held at the Raymond Detention Center.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.