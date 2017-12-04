Stokes believes hefty reward will lead to suspect identification in Jackson crimes

Jackson Police are still trying to identify a gunman wanted in a northwest Jackson homicide and one city leader believes a hefty reward may be the best answer to catching the suspect quickly.

Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes is certain someone in Ward 3 knows who is committed a recent murder and armed robberies in that part of the city.

He's hoping cold hard cash will urge them to go to the police with what they know.

"Sadistic is one word that comes to mind," said Stokes. "You cannot allow this to take place in this city."

Stokes is concerned and angered over recent violence in his neighborhood and he is now asking the community to come together, to increase the reward, to catch those who killed Sandeep Singh during last week's robbery on Rutledge Avenue.

"I want to say our police department is the best police department in the country," explained Stokes. "You're talking about urban problems taking place in this city and yet the majority of these cases are being solved, but what were trying to say is we got to help them with this one. We got to get people talking and if you're in this neighborhood, I guarantee you somebody knows something."

"We're coming into the Christmas season," said Charles Irving. "Robbery and stuff is going to pick up because people need money."

Irving owns a building less than 50 yards from where Singh was killed. He says he hopes the violence subsides and wants the murderer off the street.

"My thoughts about robbery and murder, period, is it's something that I know is running rampant," added Irving. "Something that I don't know what can be done about it. I don't think it's a police issue, I think it's a family issue. Parents are not doing the best job of raising their children."

Of course if you have any information on the Singh murder or any of those armed robberies, you can reach out to Jackson Police. They are still looking for clues to identify their suspects.

