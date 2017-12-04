Civil rights leaders react to President Trump visiting Jackson Civil Rights Museum

President Trump is headed to Jackson, coming for the opening of the Civil Rights Museum Saturday.

READ MORE: President Trump to appear in Jackson for opening of Civil Rights Museum

For some, like civil rights activist James Charles Evers, Medgar Evers' brother, the news is extremely exciting.

"For him to do that, I'm just overwhelmed," said Evers. "And I'm proud to know he's that kind of president."

Others question the president's motives.

Hezekiah Watkins was put on death row at age 13 for going into the "Whites Only" section of a bus station.

He says this Civil Rights Museum is a big deal.

READ MORE: 3 On The Road: Mississippi Civil Rights Museum

"He's not trying to reach out, he's, um - he likes media coverage. And don't be surprised if he's gonna come and say something foolish. Because that's his nature," said Freedom Rider Hezekiah Watkins.

Congressman Bennie Thompson said in a statement Monday he is, "hopeful {Trump} will begin to understand the pain he is causing in the black and under-served communities across America."

"I'm honored - I'm flattered that he's coming," said Watkins. "Regardless of what his background is, he's the president. And by being the president, that means something."

Watkins says he wouldn't miss the opening for the world.

Evers will be there as well.

"I really hadn't planned, but if he's coming, I will go. I don't go out much, I'm 95 years old, I don't get out much. But I will go if he's coming," said Evers.

Governor Phil Bryant said he'd invited the president months ago to Mississippi's Bicentennial Celebration.

RELATED: Mississippians' creativity on display through bicentennial celebrations

Around 2 in the afternoon, neither he nor the museum itself had gotten confirmation that Trump was actually coming.

The museum opens this Saturday, December 9.

There's no word yet on what time the President will be stopping by.

RELATED: The Two Museums Projects

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.