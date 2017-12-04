CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Break-ins at Salvation Army Donation Center

Crawling through donation bay windows to picking through bikes and furniture left nearby, thieves have been preying on the generosity of others at the Salvation Army on Presto Lane.

"We've had some people coming in and trying to steal things little by little," said Lt. Matt Hedgren, the regional commander for the non-profit. "We have been working with authorities and our surveillance camera, (however), last night we were hit pretty hard."

While Salvation Army benefits from donations all year long, the holidays often bring a greater need. With that need growing and donations being stolen, non-profit managers fear some of the organization's program like the Angel Tree could suffer.

"We have to have gifts for over 2,000 people," added Lt. Hedgren. "We sat down this morning and said, 'Okay, we are about 300 to 400 angels short. We need some community help. How do we do that?' But instead we are having to deal with this burglary issue."

The Salvation Army has had an issue with stealing before, but with the help of police and surveillance, they were able to get it under control. Organizers hope that strategy will work again so after-hour drop offs won't have to be shut down.

