Mississippi State guard Tyson Carter named SEC Player of the Week

Press Release from Mississippi State Athletics

Tyson Carter is coming off one of his most impressive weeks as a collegiate basketball player. And on Monday, he was recognized for his outstanding efforts on the court.

Following a career-high 35-point performance against North Dakota State and a 20-point outing against Dayton on Sunday night, the sophomore guard from Starkville was named the SEC Player of the Week by both the league office and College Sports Madness.

It’s the first time Carter has been recognized by the league for his play.

“It’s nice to get this honor, but I like the fact we are undefeated more,” he said. “I have been confident in my shooting, and my shots have been falling. A lot of credit goes to my coaches and teammates for getting me into the position to have success.”

In his last four games, Carter has totaled 83 points. On the year, he leads MSU with his 15.7 scoring clip. In the two games against the Bison and Flyers, he was 19-of-29 shooting, 12-20 beyond the arc.

He also leads Mississippi State with 18 made 3-pointers, 16 made free throws and 38 total field goals.

The Bulldogs, 7-0 for the first time since 2003-04, are back in action at Humphrey Coliseum on Saturday at 4 p.m. against North Georgia to close out an 8-game homestand.

