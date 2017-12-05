This Morning on WLBT: Falling temperatures throughout the day

The country singer had just crashed his car and became belligerent to the officer on the scene in this 2012 dashcam video.More >>
The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.
One 8-year-old is dead and another child injured in Gaffney after being attacked by multiple dogs on Friday.
The 18-year-old said he has molested children since he was 10 years old.
The argument is the first involving gay rights since the Supreme Court ruled in 2015 that states could not prevent same-sex couples from marrying.
A Memphis couple is happy to have their missing dog back. However, they're less happy that the person who found him tried to negotiate double their reward offer to return him.
The Myrtles Plantation in St. Francisville, Louisiana is heralded as one of the nation's most haunted places.
Medical experts warn that the upcoming flu season could be more severe because of the vaccine's ineffectiveness.
The federal sentencing hearing for Michael Slager, the former North Charleston police officer who shot and killed Walter Scott in 2015, will head into its second day Tuesday.
District Attorney Warren Montgomery reports that Anthony Barton Fortune, 57, owner of a Mandeville snowball stand, pleaded guilty as charged Monday to paying four teenage girls money and drugs for sexual favors.
