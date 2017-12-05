Crime Stoppers offering reward to help find Warren Co. car thief

The Warren County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect who stole a white Lexus from a business on Hwy 61 North.

The vehicle was stolen November 30th between 7:20 pm and the 1st of December.

The suspect appears to be a clean shaven bald black male with a heavy brow bone and carrying a backpack and or satchel of some type.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477). Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2500 for information that leads to an arrest.

Your tip will be anonymous. We don't want your name just your information. If you are not wanting a reward call investigations at 601-636-1761

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.