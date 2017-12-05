Byram PD asks for public help finding cell phone thieves

The Byram Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying two individuals seen in surveillance video stealing cell phones and ipads from the AT&T store.

The AT&T store in Byram on Handley Blvd was broken into November 29.

The store manager said the break in happened around 1:30 a.m.

If you recognize these individuals, please contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).

You may be eligible for a reward for positive identification of these people.

