Suspect who burglarized Raymond church and upholstery shop arrested

The man who burglarized a church and upholstery shop was arrested by U.S. Marshals and Hinds County Deputies Tuesday morning.

Gullem Browning was arrested at a home on Rosemary Avenue in Jackson.

He is being charged with two counts of business burglary and one count of auto burglary.

Browning was captured on a surveillance video breaking into Juan's Upholstery and an adjacent church on Hwy 18 in Raymond.

