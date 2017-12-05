Suspect who burglarized Raymond church and upholstery shop arres - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Suspect who burglarized Raymond church and upholstery shop arrested

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Gullem Johnson; Source: Hinds Co. SO Gullem Johnson; Source: Hinds Co. SO
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The man who burglarized a church and upholstery shop was arrested by U.S. Marshals and Hinds County Deputies Tuesday morning.

Gullem Browning was arrested at a home on Rosemary Avenue in Jackson.

He is being charged with two counts of business burglary and one count of auto burglary.

Browning was captured on a surveillance video breaking into Juan's Upholstery and an adjacent church on Hwy 18 in Raymond.

Church and upholstery shop burglarized near Raymond

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved

Powered by Frankly