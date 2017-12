A man was found shot multiple times inside a car in south Jackson on Tuesday.

Jackson police said the shooting happened in the 3500 block of Rosemary Ave.

Officers responded shortly after 1:00 p.m. and found an unidentified black male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was inside a vehicle which was riddled with bullet holes.

It appears that the victim had driven to Rosemary Ave. where he stopped. It does not appear that the shooting happened where the victim was found.

Police are looking for the location where the man was actually shot.

The victim is being transported to an area hospital and his condition is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.