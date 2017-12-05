One suspect in custody, two others wanted in Rosemary Ave. shooting

The Jackson Police Department says a man wanted in a shooting on Rosemary Avenue has turned himself in.

19-year-old David Hawkins will be charged with two counts aggravated assault and one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle.

JPD says there was a second victim inside the car during the shooting that happened this morning. The victim is a 20-year-old man suffering a minor injury to his hand.

Warrants are still issued for 27-year-old Paul Staples and 29-year-old Cordaron Procter.

The shooting happened in the 3500 block of Rosemary Ave.

Officers responded shortly after 1:00 p.m. and found Jarbaris McLin suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Both victims were inside a vehicle which was riddled with bullet holes.

It appears that the victim had driven to Rosemary Ave. where he stopped.

One of the victim is listed in critical condition. If you have information, please call police with information about the other two suspects at 601-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.

