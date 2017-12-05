18 Golden Eagles earn Conference USA postseason honors

Press Release from Southern Miss Athletics
The Southern Miss football team had a banner day for All-Conference honors, led by first-teamers Ito Smith (running back), Korey Robertson (wide receiver) and Parker Shaunfield (kicker), as announced by the league on Tuesday.
Devin Farrior, Xavier Thigpen and Curtis Mikell all received second-team nods.
The honorable mention list includes offensive players Drake Dorbeck, Arvin Fletcher and Allenzae Staggers, as well as Rod Crayton, LaDarius Harris, Draper Riley, Paxton Schrimsher, Cornell Armstrong and Tarvarius Moore on defense.
Fletcher, Jacques Turner, Racheem Boothe and Zac Everett made the All-Freshman team.
The 2016 team, Jay Hopson's first as the head coach, produced 12 all-conference selections. This season, the Golden Eagles tied with Marshall and Old Dominion for second in the league with its trio of first-team honorees.
The Golden Eagles (8-4) will take on Florida State in the Walk-On's Independence Bowl, Dec. 27 at 12:30 p.m. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets through SouthernMissTickets.com, 1-800-844-TICK, or visiting the Pat Ferlise Center during normal business hours.
Smith made the league's second-team each of the previous two years, and will close out his Golden Eagle career in the bowl game as one of the program's all-time greats. He needs two rushing touchdowns to match the school's career record, and in the regular-season finale win at Marshall, he became the all-time leader in all-purpose yards. Smith had seven, 100-yard rushing games, including 150-plus in each of the final three games.
Robertson had a breakout year for Southern Miss, totaling 72 catches for 1,070 yards and 11 touchdowns (tied for ninth nationally). Five times on the season he surpassed the century mark in yardage, and he also registered two scores against Kentucky, ULM, LA Tech and Rice.
Shaunfield this season broke the school's successful-PAT record of 87. For the season, he finished 17-for-20 on field goals, including 4-for-4 beyond 40 yards. At one point, he had a career-best 15 consecutive makes. Shaunfield also had a 4-for-4 game, including tying a then-career-high 49-yard kick to keep Southern Miss' comeback alive, in the double-overtime win at LA Tech.
Farrior was the starting center all season after minimal experience with it in his career. He did not allow a sack all season and helped both quarterbacks Kwadra Griggs and Keon Howard to three-game win streaks during the season. Thigpen has 42 tackles on the season, most by any Southern Miss defensive lineman, and his 11 TFL are tied with Paxton Schrimsher for the team lead and eighth in C-USA. Mikell totaled 47 tackles on the year (38 solo) with four for loss and a team-high 13 pass breakups. He helped engineer a defense that allowed just 179 passing yards per game, No. 16 nationally.
Dorbeck and Fletcher both showed tremendous growth as redshirt sophomores and freshmen, respectively, paving the way for the offense. Dorbeck consistently graded out in the high-80s, low-90s, missing three games in the midseason due to injury. Fletcher also maintained grade-out performances in the 80s range throughout most of the season.
Staggers finished with 43 catches for 469 yards and five touchdowns, all second on the team to Robertson, including a five-catch, 112-yard game against runner-up North Texas. He was also efficient around the backfield, rushing seven times for 60 yards (long of 39).
Crayton (6 1/2 TFL), Harris (5 1/2) and Riley (four) were the leaders on a defensive front that rotated 10 on the line. Their pressure in the trenches paved the way for the Golden Eagles to post the nation's No. 18-overall defense, allowing 316 yards per game. Schrimsher, in addition to tying with Thigpen for eighth in the league for TFLs (11.0), also ranked 10th with 5 1/2 sacks.
Armstrong and Moore teamed up with second-team honoree Mikell to limit teams to 179 passing yards per game, No. 16 in FBS. Armstrong missed three games due to injury, yet had six pass breakups and two interceptions. Moore holds the team lead with 73 tackles and three interceptions, one of which coming in overtime of the win at LA Tech.
Turner, a defensive end, and Boothe, a linebacker, tied for third on the stout Southern Miss defense with 8 1/2 TFL. Boothe's 70 tackles also rank second on the squad. Everett averaged 40.5 yards per punt, with eight surpassing 50 yards. Eighteen of his kicks landed inside the 20, and he had just three touchbacks.
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
QB – Mason Fine, So., North Texas
RB – Devin Singletary, So., Florida Atlantic
RB – Ito Smith, Sr., Southern Miss
OL – Reggie Bain, R-Jr., Florida Atlantic
OL – Roman Fernandez, R-Sr., Florida Atlantic
OL – Antonyo Woods, Sr., Florida Atlantic
OL – Will Hernandez, Sr., UTEP
OL – Brandon Ray, R-Sr., WKU
TE – Ryan Yurachek, Sr., Marshall
WR – Thomas Owens, Sr., FIU
WR – Tyre Brady, R-Jr., Marshall
WR – Korey Robertson, Jr., Southern Miss
DEFENSE
DL – Jaylon Ferguson, Jr., Louisiana Tech
DL – Oshane Ximines, Jr., Old Dominion
DL – Brian Womac, Sr., Rice
DL – Marcus Davenport, Sr., UTSA
LB – Azeez Al-Shaair, Jr., Florida Atlantic
LB – Emmanuel Ellerbee, Sr., Rice
LB – Joel Iyiegbuniwe, Jr., WKU
DB – Jalen Young, Jr., Florida Atlantic
DB – Shelton Lewis, Jr., Florida Atlantic
DB – Secdrick Cooper, Sr., Louisiana Tech
DB – Darious Williams, R-Jr., UAB
SPECIAL TEAMS
K – Parker Shaunfield, Jr., Southern Miss
P – Kaare Vedvik, R-Sr., Marshall
KR – Isaiah Harper, Jr., Old Dominion
PR – Darrell Brown, So., Old Dominion
LS – Cameron Linck, GS, Louisiana Tech
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
QB – Mike White, Gr-Sr., WKU
RB – Jeffery Wilson, Sr., North Texas
RB – Spencer Brown, Fr., UAB
OL – Jordan Budwig, Sr., FIU
OL – O’Shea Dugas, Jr., Louisiana Tech
OL – Levi Brown, R-So., Marshall
OL – Devin Farrior, Sr., Southern Miss
OL – Chris Schleuger, R-Sr., UAB
TE – Harrison Bryant, So., Florida Atlantic
WR – Teddy Veal, R-Jr., Louisiana Tech
WR – Ty Lee, So., Middle Tennessee
WR – Jalen Guyton, R-So., North Texas
DEFENSE
DL – Fermin Silva, Jr., FIU
DL – Ryan Bee, Sr., Marshall
DL – Xavier Thigpen, Sr., Southern Miss
DL – Kevin Strong Jr, Jr., UTSA
LB – Anthony Wint, Sr., FIU
LB – Chase Hancock, R-Jr., Marshall
LB – Khalil Brooks, R-So., Middle Tennessee
DB – Brad Muhammad, Sr., FIU
DB – Amik Robertson, Fr., LA Tech
DB – Malik Gant, R-So., Marshall
DB – Curtis Mikell, Sr., Southern Miss
SPECIAL TEAMS
K – Trevor Moore, Sr., North Texas
P – Jack Fox, Jr., Rice
KR – Keion Davis, R-Jr., Marshall
PR – Austin Trammell, Fr., Rice
LS – Matt Bayliss, Sr. UTSA
HONORABLE MENTION
OFFENSE
QB – Alex McGough, Sr., FIU
QB – Jason Driskel, R-Jr., Florida Atlantic
QB – Brent Stockstill, Jr., Middle Tennessee
QB – A.J. Erdely, R-Jr., UAB
RB – Alex Gardner, Sr., FIU
RB – Gregory Howell Jr., Sr., Florida Atlantic
RB – Jarred Craft, Sr., Louisiana Tech
RB – Boston Scott, R-Sr., Louisiana Tech
RB – Ray Lawry, Sr., Old Dominion
OL – Nate Davis, R-Jr., Charlotte
OL – Eugene German, R-Sr., Charlotte
OL – Joshua Outlaw, R-Sr., Louisiana Tech
OL – Ethan Reed, R-So., Louisiana Tech
OL – Robert Behanan, R-Jr., Middle Tennessee
OL – Chandler Brewer, Jr., Middle Tennessee
OL – T.J. Henson, Sr., North Texas
OL – Sosaia Mose, R-So., North Texas
OL – Jordan Murray, Jr., North Texas
OL – Elex Woodworth, R-So., North Texas
OL – Nick Clarke, Jr., Old Dominion
OL – Isaac Weaver, R-Fr., Old Dominion
OL – Calvin Anderson, Jr., Rice
OL – Trey Martin, Sr., Rice
OL – Drake Dorbeck, So., Southern Miss
OL – Arvin Fletcher, Fr., Southern Miss
OL – James Davis, R-Jr., UAB
TE – Pharoah McKever, Sr., FIU
TE – Kam McKnight, R-Jr., Louisiana Tech
TE – Deon Yelder, R-Sr., WKU
WR – Rashid Bonnette, R-So., Louisiana Tech
WR – Marcel Williams, Jr., Marshall
WR – Michael Lawrence, So., North Texas
WR – Austin Walter, Jr., Rice
WR – Allenzae Staggers, Sr., Southern Miss
WR – Andre Wilson, R-Jr., UAB
WR – Nacarius Fant, Sr., WKU
WR – Lucky Jackson, R-So., WKU
DEFENSE
DL – Steven Leggett, Jr., Florida Atlantic
DL – Leighton McCarthy, R-Fr., Florida Atlantic
DL – Hunter Snyder, R-Jr., Florida Atlantic
DL – Jeremiah Taleni, GS, Florida Atlantic
DL – Jordan Bradford, Jr., Louisiana Tech
DL – Deldrick, Canty, Sr., Louisiana Tech
DL – Walter Brady, R-Jr., Middle Tennessee
DL – Roderick Young, Jr., North Texas
DL – Miles Fox, Jr., Old Dominion
DL – Bunmi Rotimi, Sr., Old Dominion
DL – Roe Wilkins, So., Rice
DL – Rod Crayton, Sr., Southern Miss
DL – LaDarius Harris, Jr., Southern Miss
DL – Draper Riley, Sr., Southern Miss
DL- Garrett Marino, R-So., UAB
DL – Teko Powell, R-Sr., UAB
DL – Chris Johnson, Sr., WKU
LB – Juwan Foggie, R-Jr., Charlotte
LB – Jeff Gemmell, R-So., Charlotte
LB – Treyvon Williams, Sr., FIU
LB – Russell Farris, Sr., LA Tech
LB – Dae’Von Washington, R-Jr., Louisiana Tech
LB – DJ Sanders, Sr., Middle Tennessee
LB – E.J. Ejiya, Sr., North Texas
LB – Paxton Schrimsher, R-So., Southern Miss
LB – Tevin Crews, R-Sr., UAB
LB – Shaq Jones, R-Sr., UAB
LB – Julian Jackson, Sr., UTEP
LB – Alvin Jones, Sr., UTEP
LB – LaKel Bass, Sr., UTSA
DB – Ben DeLuca, So., Charlotte
DB – Bryce Canady, Sr., FIU
DB – Andrew Soroh, R-Jr., Florida Atlantic
DB – Chris Tooley, So., Florida Atlantic
DB – Chris Jackson, So., Marshall
DB – Reed Blankenship, Fr., Middle Tennessee
DB – Jovante Moffatt, Jr., Middle Tennessee
DB –Kishawn McClain, Sr., North Texas
DB – Brandon Addison, Sr., Old Dominion
DB – Cornell Armstrong, Sr., Southern Miss
DB – Tavarius Moore, Sr., Southern Miss
DB – Broderick Thomas, R-Jr., UAB
DB – Kalon Beverly, Jr., UTEP
DB – Devin Cockrell, Sr., UTEP
DB – Nik Needham, Jr., UTEP
DB – Nate Gaines, Sr., UTSA
DB – Joe Brown, Sr., WKU
DB – DeAndre Farris, R-Jr., WKU
DB – Drell Greene, Jr., WKU
SPECIAL TEAMS
K – Jose Borregales, R-Fr., FIU
K – Greg Joseph, Sr., Florida Atlantic
K – Jonathan Barnes, Sr., Louisiana Tech
K – Canon Rooker, Sr., Middle Tennessee
K – Jared Sackett, Fr., UTSA
P – Arthur Hart, Sr., Charlotte
P – Alan Luna, Sr., UTEP
P – Jake Collins, Jr., WKU
KR – Chris Montgomery, Sr., Charlotte
KR – Kerrith Whyte, So., Florida Atlantic
KR – Kylen Towner, R-Sr., WKU
LS – J.R. Clancy, So., Florida Atlantic
LS – Matt Beardall, So., Marshall
LS – Reed Buce, Sr., Old Dominion
LS – Jake Sammut, Jr., UTEP
LS – Ben Reeder, Fr., WKU
2017 C-USA FOOTBALL ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM
OFFENSE
QB – Steven Williams, Old Dominion
RB – Tyler King, Marshall
RB – Spencer Brown, UAB
OL – Tarik Adams, Marshall
OL – Kody Russey, Louisiana Tech
OL – Isaac Weaver, Old Dominion
OL – Arvin Fletcher, Southern Miss
OL – Tyler Witt, WKU
TE – Jordan Myers, Rice
WR – Willie Wright, Florida Atlantic
WR – Aaron Cephus, Rice
DEFENSE
DL – Leighton McCarthy, Florida Atlantic
DL – Jordan Ferguson, Middle Tennessee
DL – Jacques Turner, Southern Miss
DL – Trace Mascorro, UTEP
DL – Jaylon Haynes, UTSA
LB – Joe Ozougwu, North Texas
LB – Jordan Young, Old Dominion
LB – Racheem Boothe, Southern Miss
DB – Amik Robertson, Louisiana Tech
DB – Reed Blankenship, Middle Tennessee
DB – Joe Joe Headen, Old Dominion
DB – Devon Key, WKU
SPECIAL TEAMS
K – Jared Sackett, UTSA
P – Zac Everett, Southern Miss
KR – Bryce Singleton, FIU
PR – Austin Trammell, Rice
LS – Daniel Sargent, Middle Tennessee
