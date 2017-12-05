18 Golden Eagles earn Conference USA postseason honors

Press Release from Southern Miss Athletics

The Southern Miss football team had a banner day for All-Conference honors, led by first-teamers Ito Smith (running back), Korey Robertson (wide receiver) and Parker Shaunfield (kicker), as announced by the league on Tuesday.

Devin Farrior, Xavier Thigpen and Curtis Mikell all received second-team nods.

The honorable mention list includes offensive players Drake Dorbeck, Arvin Fletcher and Allenzae Staggers, as well as Rod Crayton, LaDarius Harris, Draper Riley, Paxton Schrimsher, Cornell Armstrong and Tarvarius Moore on defense.

Fletcher, Jacques Turner, Racheem Boothe and Zac Everett made the All-Freshman team.

The 2016 team, Jay Hopson's first as the head coach, produced 12 all-conference selections. This season, the Golden Eagles tied with Marshall and Old Dominion for second in the league with its trio of first-team honorees.

The Golden Eagles (8-4) will take on Florida State in the Walk-On's Independence Bowl, Dec. 27 at 12:30 p.m. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets through SouthernMissTickets.com, 1-800-844-TICK, or visiting the Pat Ferlise Center during normal business hours.

Smith made the league's second-team each of the previous two years, and will close out his Golden Eagle career in the bowl game as one of the program's all-time greats. He needs two rushing touchdowns to match the school's career record, and in the regular-season finale win at Marshall, he became the all-time leader in all-purpose yards. Smith had seven, 100-yard rushing games, including 150-plus in each of the final three games.

Robertson had a breakout year for Southern Miss, totaling 72 catches for 1,070 yards and 11 touchdowns (tied for ninth nationally). Five times on the season he surpassed the century mark in yardage, and he also registered two scores against Kentucky, ULM, LA Tech and Rice.

Shaunfield this season broke the school's successful-PAT record of 87. For the season, he finished 17-for-20 on field goals, including 4-for-4 beyond 40 yards. At one point, he had a career-best 15 consecutive makes. Shaunfield also had a 4-for-4 game, including tying a then-career-high 49-yard kick to keep Southern Miss' comeback alive, in the double-overtime win at LA Tech.

Farrior was the starting center all season after minimal experience with it in his career. He did not allow a sack all season and helped both quarterbacks Kwadra Griggs and Keon Howard to three-game win streaks during the season. Thigpen has 42 tackles on the season, most by any Southern Miss defensive lineman, and his 11 TFL are tied with Paxton Schrimsher for the team lead and eighth in C-USA. Mikell totaled 47 tackles on the year (38 solo) with four for loss and a team-high 13 pass breakups. He helped engineer a defense that allowed just 179 passing yards per game, No. 16 nationally.

Dorbeck and Fletcher both showed tremendous growth as redshirt sophomores and freshmen, respectively, paving the way for the offense. Dorbeck consistently graded out in the high-80s, low-90s, missing three games in the midseason due to injury. Fletcher also maintained grade-out performances in the 80s range throughout most of the season.

Staggers finished with 43 catches for 469 yards and five touchdowns, all second on the team to Robertson, including a five-catch, 112-yard game against runner-up North Texas. He was also efficient around the backfield, rushing seven times for 60 yards (long of 39).

Crayton (6 1/2 TFL), Harris (5 1/2) and Riley (four) were the leaders on a defensive front that rotated 10 on the line. Their pressure in the trenches paved the way for the Golden Eagles to post the nation's No. 18-overall defense, allowing 316 yards per game. Schrimsher, in addition to tying with Thigpen for eighth in the league for TFLs (11.0), also ranked 10th with 5 1/2 sacks.

Armstrong and Moore teamed up with second-team honoree Mikell to limit teams to 179 passing yards per game, No. 16 in FBS. Armstrong missed three games due to injury, yet had six pass breakups and two interceptions. Moore holds the team lead with 73 tackles and three interceptions, one of which coming in overtime of the win at LA Tech.

Turner, a defensive end, and Boothe, a linebacker, tied for third on the stout Southern Miss defense with 8 1/2 TFL. Boothe's 70 tackles also rank second on the squad. Everett averaged 40.5 yards per punt, with eight surpassing 50 yards. Eighteen of his kicks landed inside the 20, and he had just three touchbacks.

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

QB – Mason Fine, So., North Texas

RB – Devin Singletary, So., Florida Atlantic

RB – Ito Smith, Sr., Southern Miss

OL – Reggie Bain, R-Jr., Florida Atlantic

OL – Roman Fernandez, R-Sr., Florida Atlantic

OL – Antonyo Woods, Sr., Florida Atlantic

OL – Will Hernandez, Sr., UTEP

OL – Brandon Ray, R-Sr., WKU

TE – Ryan Yurachek, Sr., Marshall

WR – Thomas Owens, Sr., FIU

WR – Tyre Brady, R-Jr., Marshall

WR – Korey Robertson, Jr., Southern Miss

DEFENSE

DL – Jaylon Ferguson, Jr., Louisiana Tech

DL – Oshane Ximines, Jr., Old Dominion

DL – Brian Womac, Sr., Rice

DL – Marcus Davenport, Sr., UTSA

LB – Azeez Al-Shaair, Jr., Florida Atlantic

LB – Emmanuel Ellerbee, Sr., Rice

LB – Joel Iyiegbuniwe, Jr., WKU

DB – Jalen Young, Jr., Florida Atlantic

DB – Shelton Lewis, Jr., Florida Atlantic

DB – Secdrick Cooper, Sr., Louisiana Tech

DB – Darious Williams, R-Jr., UAB

SPECIAL TEAMS

K – Parker Shaunfield, Jr., Southern Miss

P – Kaare Vedvik, R-Sr., Marshall

KR – Isaiah Harper, Jr., Old Dominion

PR – Darrell Brown, So., Old Dominion

LS – Cameron Linck, GS, Louisiana Tech

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

QB – Mike White, Gr-Sr., WKU

RB – Jeffery Wilson, Sr., North Texas

RB – Spencer Brown, Fr., UAB

OL – Jordan Budwig, Sr., FIU

OL – O’Shea Dugas, Jr., Louisiana Tech

OL – Levi Brown, R-So., Marshall

OL – Devin Farrior, Sr., Southern Miss

OL – Chris Schleuger, R-Sr., UAB

TE – Harrison Bryant, So., Florida Atlantic

WR – Teddy Veal, R-Jr., Louisiana Tech

WR – Ty Lee, So., Middle Tennessee

WR – Jalen Guyton, R-So., North Texas

DEFENSE

DL – Fermin Silva, Jr., FIU

DL – Ryan Bee, Sr., Marshall

DL – Xavier Thigpen, Sr., Southern Miss

DL – Kevin Strong Jr, Jr., UTSA

LB – Anthony Wint, Sr., FIU

LB – Chase Hancock, R-Jr., Marshall

LB – Khalil Brooks, R-So., Middle Tennessee

DB – Brad Muhammad, Sr., FIU

DB – Amik Robertson, Fr., LA Tech

DB – Malik Gant, R-So., Marshall

DB – Curtis Mikell, Sr., Southern Miss

SPECIAL TEAMS

K – Trevor Moore, Sr., North Texas

P – Jack Fox, Jr., Rice

KR – Keion Davis, R-Jr., Marshall

PR – Austin Trammell, Fr., Rice

LS – Matt Bayliss, Sr. UTSA

HONORABLE MENTION

OFFENSE

QB – Alex McGough, Sr., FIU

QB – Jason Driskel, R-Jr., Florida Atlantic

QB – Brent Stockstill, Jr., Middle Tennessee

QB – A.J. Erdely, R-Jr., UAB

RB – Alex Gardner, Sr., FIU

RB – Gregory Howell Jr., Sr., Florida Atlantic

RB – Jarred Craft, Sr., Louisiana Tech

RB – Boston Scott, R-Sr., Louisiana Tech

RB – Ray Lawry, Sr., Old Dominion

OL – Nate Davis, R-Jr., Charlotte

OL – Eugene German, R-Sr., Charlotte

OL – Joshua Outlaw, R-Sr., Louisiana Tech

OL – Ethan Reed, R-So., Louisiana Tech

OL – Robert Behanan, R-Jr., Middle Tennessee

OL – Chandler Brewer, Jr., Middle Tennessee

OL – T.J. Henson, Sr., North Texas

OL – Sosaia Mose, R-So., North Texas

OL – Jordan Murray, Jr., North Texas

OL – Elex Woodworth, R-So., North Texas

OL – Nick Clarke, Jr., Old Dominion

OL – Isaac Weaver, R-Fr., Old Dominion

OL – Calvin Anderson, Jr., Rice

OL – Trey Martin, Sr., Rice

OL – Drake Dorbeck, So., Southern Miss

OL – Arvin Fletcher, Fr., Southern Miss

OL – James Davis, R-Jr., UAB

TE – Pharoah McKever, Sr., FIU

TE – Kam McKnight, R-Jr., Louisiana Tech

TE – Deon Yelder, R-Sr., WKU

WR – Rashid Bonnette, R-So., Louisiana Tech

WR – Marcel Williams, Jr., Marshall

WR – Michael Lawrence, So., North Texas

WR – Austin Walter, Jr., Rice

WR – Allenzae Staggers, Sr., Southern Miss

WR – Andre Wilson, R-Jr., UAB

WR – Nacarius Fant, Sr., WKU

WR – Lucky Jackson, R-So., WKU

DEFENSE

DL – Steven Leggett, Jr., Florida Atlantic

DL – Leighton McCarthy, R-Fr., Florida Atlantic

DL – Hunter Snyder, R-Jr., Florida Atlantic

DL – Jeremiah Taleni, GS, Florida Atlantic

DL – Jordan Bradford, Jr., Louisiana Tech

DL – Deldrick, Canty, Sr., Louisiana Tech

DL – Walter Brady, R-Jr., Middle Tennessee

DL – Roderick Young, Jr., North Texas

DL – Miles Fox, Jr., Old Dominion

DL – Bunmi Rotimi, Sr., Old Dominion

DL – Roe Wilkins, So., Rice

DL – Rod Crayton, Sr., Southern Miss

DL – LaDarius Harris, Jr., Southern Miss

DL – Draper Riley, Sr., Southern Miss

DL- Garrett Marino, R-So., UAB

DL – Teko Powell, R-Sr., UAB

DL – Chris Johnson, Sr., WKU

LB – Juwan Foggie, R-Jr., Charlotte

LB – Jeff Gemmell, R-So., Charlotte

LB – Treyvon Williams, Sr., FIU

LB – Russell Farris, Sr., LA Tech

LB – Dae’Von Washington, R-Jr., Louisiana Tech

LB – DJ Sanders, Sr., Middle Tennessee

LB – E.J. Ejiya, Sr., North Texas

LB – Paxton Schrimsher, R-So., Southern Miss

LB – Tevin Crews, R-Sr., UAB

LB – Shaq Jones, R-Sr., UAB

LB – Julian Jackson, Sr., UTEP

LB – Alvin Jones, Sr., UTEP

LB – LaKel Bass, Sr., UTSA

DB – Ben DeLuca, So., Charlotte

DB – Bryce Canady, Sr., FIU

DB – Andrew Soroh, R-Jr., Florida Atlantic

DB – Chris Tooley, So., Florida Atlantic

DB – Chris Jackson, So., Marshall

DB – Reed Blankenship, Fr., Middle Tennessee

DB – Jovante Moffatt, Jr., Middle Tennessee

DB –Kishawn McClain, Sr., North Texas

DB – Brandon Addison, Sr., Old Dominion

DB – Cornell Armstrong, Sr., Southern Miss

DB – Tavarius Moore, Sr., Southern Miss

DB – Broderick Thomas, R-Jr., UAB

DB – Kalon Beverly, Jr., UTEP

DB – Devin Cockrell, Sr., UTEP

DB – Nik Needham, Jr., UTEP

DB – Nate Gaines, Sr., UTSA

DB – Joe Brown, Sr., WKU

DB – DeAndre Farris, R-Jr., WKU

DB – Drell Greene, Jr., WKU

SPECIAL TEAMS

K – Jose Borregales, R-Fr., FIU

K – Greg Joseph, Sr., Florida Atlantic

K – Jonathan Barnes, Sr., Louisiana Tech

K – Canon Rooker, Sr., Middle Tennessee

K – Jared Sackett, Fr., UTSA

P – Arthur Hart, Sr., Charlotte

P – Alan Luna, Sr., UTEP

P – Jake Collins, Jr., WKU

KR – Chris Montgomery, Sr., Charlotte

KR – Kerrith Whyte, So., Florida Atlantic

KR – Kylen Towner, R-Sr., WKU

LS – J.R. Clancy, So., Florida Atlantic

LS – Matt Beardall, So., Marshall

LS – Reed Buce, Sr., Old Dominion

LS – Jake Sammut, Jr., UTEP

LS – Ben Reeder, Fr., WKU

2017 C-USA FOOTBALL ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM

OFFENSE

QB – Steven Williams, Old Dominion

RB – Tyler King, Marshall

RB – Spencer Brown, UAB

OL – Tarik Adams, Marshall

OL – Kody Russey, Louisiana Tech

OL – Isaac Weaver, Old Dominion

OL – Arvin Fletcher, Southern Miss

OL – Tyler Witt, WKU

TE – Jordan Myers, Rice

WR – Willie Wright, Florida Atlantic

WR – Aaron Cephus, Rice

DEFENSE

DL – Leighton McCarthy, Florida Atlantic

DL – Jordan Ferguson, Middle Tennessee

DL – Jacques Turner, Southern Miss

DL – Trace Mascorro, UTEP

DL – Jaylon Haynes, UTSA

LB – Joe Ozougwu, North Texas

LB – Jordan Young, Old Dominion

LB – Racheem Boothe, Southern Miss

DB – Amik Robertson, Louisiana Tech

DB – Reed Blankenship, Middle Tennessee

DB – Joe Joe Headen, Old Dominion

DB – Devon Key, WKU

SPECIAL TEAMS

K – Jared Sackett, UTSA

P – Zac Everett, Southern Miss

KR – Bryce Singleton, FIU

PR – Austin Trammell, Rice

LS – Daniel Sargent, Middle Tennessee

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.