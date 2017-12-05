4 Rebels, 3 Bulldogs named to Coaches All-SEC Team

Press Release from the Southeastern Conference
Ten Southeastern Conference institutions placed a member on the 2017 All-Southeastern Conference Coaches’ Football First Team, as the first and second teams were announced Tuesday. Alabama led the way with 10 representatives, while Auburn and LSU had seven selections and Georgia had five.
Twelve schools were represented on the first and second teams, while ten institutions had at least two All-SEC selections.
The 2017 list includes 12 student-athletes who have made multiple appearances on the All-SEC Team. Auburn’s Daniel Carlson, Florida’s Johnny Townsend, Texas A&M’s Christian Kirk and Alabama’s Calvin Ridley and JK Scott have been voted All-SEC for the third time. Kirk, Carlson, Scott, Alabama’s Minkah Fitzpatrick and LSU’s Will Clapp were named to the first team for the second consecutive season.
Coaches were not permitted to vote for their own players.
The SEC individual award winners will be released Wednesday and the All-Freshman Team will be announced Thursday.
2017 All-SEC Football Team
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
TE
Hayden Hurst, South Carolina
OL
Martinas Rankin, Mississippi State
Isaiah Wynn, Georgia
Braden Smith, Auburn
Jonah Williams, Alabama
C
Will Clapp, LSU
WR
A.J. Brown, Ole Miss
Calvin Ridley, Alabama
QB
Drew Lock, Missouri
RB
Kerryon Johnson, Auburn
Nick Chubb, Georgia
AP
Christian Kirk, Texas A&M
DEFENSE
DL
Montez Sweat, Mississippi State
Raekwon Davis, Alabama
Jeffery Simmons, Mississippi State
Jeff Holland, Auburn
LB
Roquan Smith, Georgia
Devin White, LSU
Skai Moore, South Carolina
DB
Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alabama
Duke Dawson, Florida
Armani Watts, Texas A&M
Carlton Davis, Auburn
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK
Daniel Carlson, Auburn
P
JK Scott, Alabama
RS
Christian Kirk, Texas A&M
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
TE
Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri
OL
Greg Little, Ole Miss
Trey Smith, Tennessee
Garrett Brumfield, LSU
Martez Ivey, Florida
C
Bradley Bozeman, Alabama
WR
J’Mon Moore, Missouri
Christian Kirk, Texas A&M
QB
Jarrett Stidham, Auburn
RB
Benny Snell, Kentucky
Derrius Guice, LSU
AP
A.J. Brown, Ole Miss
DEFENSE
DL
Da’Ron Payne, Alabama
Marcell Frazier, Missouri
Da’Shawn Hand, Alabama
Marquis Haynes, Ole Miss
LB
Rashaan Evans, Alabama
Lorenzo Carter, Georgia
Tre’ Williams, Auburn
DB
Ronnie Harrison, Alabama
Donte Jackson, LSU
Greedy Williams, LSU
Deandre Baker, Georgia
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK
Eddy Pineiro, Florida
P
Johnny Townsend, Florida
RS
DJ Chark, LSU
