4 Rebels, 3 Bulldogs named to Coaches All-SEC Team

Ten Southeastern Conference institutions placed a member on the 2017 All-Southeastern Conference Coaches’ Football First Team, as the first and second teams were announced Tuesday. Alabama led the way with 10 representatives, while Auburn and LSU had seven selections and Georgia had five.

Twelve schools were represented on the first and second teams, while ten institutions had at least two All-SEC selections.

The 2017 list includes 12 student-athletes who have made multiple appearances on the All-SEC Team. Auburn’s Daniel Carlson, Florida’s Johnny Townsend, Texas A&M’s Christian Kirk and Alabama’s Calvin Ridley and JK Scott have been voted All-SEC for the third time. Kirk, Carlson, Scott, Alabama’s Minkah Fitzpatrick and LSU’s Will Clapp were named to the first team for the second consecutive season.

Coaches were not permitted to vote for their own players.

The SEC individual award winners will be released Wednesday and the All-Freshman Team will be announced Thursday.

2017 All-SEC Football Team

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

TE

Hayden Hurst, South Carolina

OL

Martinas Rankin, Mississippi State

Isaiah Wynn, Georgia

Braden Smith, Auburn

Jonah Williams, Alabama

C

Will Clapp, LSU

WR

A.J. Brown, Ole Miss

Calvin Ridley, Alabama

QB

Drew Lock, Missouri

RB

Kerryon Johnson, Auburn

Nick Chubb, Georgia

AP

Christian Kirk, Texas A&M

DEFENSE

DL

Montez Sweat, Mississippi State

Raekwon Davis, Alabama

Jeffery Simmons, Mississippi State

Jeff Holland, Auburn

LB

Roquan Smith, Georgia

Devin White, LSU

Skai Moore, South Carolina

DB

Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alabama

Duke Dawson, Florida

Armani Watts, Texas A&M

Carlton Davis, Auburn

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK

Daniel Carlson, Auburn

P

JK Scott, Alabama

RS

Christian Kirk, Texas A&M

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

TE

Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri

OL

Greg Little, Ole Miss

Trey Smith, Tennessee

Garrett Brumfield, LSU

Martez Ivey, Florida

C

Bradley Bozeman, Alabama

WR

J’Mon Moore, Missouri

Christian Kirk, Texas A&M

QB

Jarrett Stidham, Auburn

RB

Benny Snell, Kentucky

Derrius Guice, LSU

AP

A.J. Brown, Ole Miss

DEFENSE

DL

Da’Ron Payne, Alabama

Marcell Frazier, Missouri

Da’Shawn Hand, Alabama

Marquis Haynes, Ole Miss

LB

Rashaan Evans, Alabama

Lorenzo Carter, Georgia

Tre’ Williams, Auburn

DB

Ronnie Harrison, Alabama

Donte Jackson, LSU

Greedy Williams, LSU

Deandre Baker, Georgia

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK

Eddy Pineiro, Florida

P

Johnny Townsend, Florida

RS

DJ Chark, LSU

