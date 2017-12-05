President Trump to visit the Capital City for Bicentennial

Tuesday. the White House confirmed that President Donald Trump is coming to Jackson over the weekend.

He will be a special guest at the grand opening of the Mississippi Civil Rights and Mississippi History Museum.

READ MORE: White House Press Secretary confirms President Trump will appear in Jackson for state's Bicentennial

A huge program and other events are set for Saturday here in Jackson and plans will now will include the President.

Arden Barnett, owner of Ardenland Entertainment, is planning staging, lighting, audio and all program aspects of the grand opening of the museums and the Presidents visit.

He says a crowd of 5,000-7,000 are now expected.

"There's a few behind-the-scenes maneuvers," said Barnett. "We had to make some changes regarding some infrastructure, if you would to accommodate the security protocols."

Barnett says the area for spectators was expanded to accommodate those also wanting to catch a glimpse of President Trump.

RELATED: Democrats tell Trump not to come to Civil Rights Museum opening

He agrees visitors should allow extra time to get in to the event with added security.

"It's going to be a big event," said Barnett. "That's one of our challenges: where to put all the people, how to deal with that, then a lot of people have their hands full with security and everything else that comes along with the Presidential visit."

Barnett says only minor adjustments had to be made to accommodate the President into the program. He says Saturday's program will be a historical event people won't want to miss.

"Good times, great music and there are bound to be some great speeches," said Barnett. "I mean some of the speakers that will be talking are not just the President, there's a lot of good things to be heard and a great thing for our state."

Local police departments say they have been in contact with the Secret Service.

At this time they can't discuss any logistics they're working on, because that could breach their security.

People should plan for street and interstate closures with the President's visit.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.