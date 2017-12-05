Five Hinds Baseball standouts sign to continue college careers

It's not December in Raymond without pen to paper and Eagles dressed to impress. A Hinds Community College tradition continued today with five baseball players going next level.

One of those is Ridgeland alum J.P. Elkins. The former Titans and Hinds quarterback will pitch for the Eagles in 2018 then Mississippi State in 2019. Here's more from the flock of Eagles.

J.P. Elkins (Mississippi State)

"I played football here at Hinds last year. I got to play with some great players, obviously some of the top receivers in the nation. I was kind of a undersize football player, didn't get to play as much. But I knew if I would play baseball during the fall I would have a great opportunity to play at a big school. Mississippi State is a place I wanted to play, that I aspired to play. And it definitely was a dream come true."

Ian Ladner (UAB)

"Coach Shoop. He was the main reason. He's a great guy, a great coach. City of Birmingham, it's a nice place. So I'm looking forward to it. Being in the state of Mississippi, a junior college, Hinds, Coach Temple, he'll definitely get you ready for the next level."



Jase Dalton (South Alabama)

"The coaching staff, it's always been a great program. You always hear about South Alabama somewhere with baseball. It's where I wanted to end up. Pitch for sure, be the big guy on the mound, and hopefully be a starter. That's the goal."



Caleb Morgan (Tennessee Tech)

"Tennessee Tech wants me to go up there and be a Friday night starter for them. Go up there and definitely be one of their top guys on the mound."



Patrick Hodges (Delta State)

"Delta State is a great program, they're a powerhouse D2. I just can't wait to get up there and get started. But me and these sophomores here, we have unfinished business. And we're going to try to get back to Enid, Oklahoma, win a championship."

All five signees will highlight a 2018 Hinds squad that looks to return to the NJCAA World Series.

