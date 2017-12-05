Who killed a Jackson convenience store owner? Friends want answers

There is an impassioned plea from those who knew a Jackson convenience store operator, killed just minutes after leaving work. The City of Jackson and CrimeStoppers are asking for tips that will lead them to the person who pulled the trigger and took the life of Sandeep Singh.

"Somebody must have seen those people," said Jackson business owner Surinder Singh.

He and other friends of Sandeep Singh want answers and an arrest in the Jackson store operator's robbery and fatal shooting.

On November 27th Singh said the 21-year-old had gotten off work and was outside his apartment off Medgar Evers Boulevard with two others when he was robbed. Thieves took their money, wallets and cell phones before opening fire. Sandeep Singh later died.

His friends appeared before the Jackson City Council Tuesday to make an official plea to the public.



"Where are all the outcry in Jackson? asked Surinder Singh. "We have experienced almost every year we lose one of our community; persons that is in the business".

Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes introduced an order offering a $2,500.00 reward from the city for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

"And the only way in some of these inner-city neighborhoods, even though the right thing is to tell, when you offer a reward that makes them tell a little quicker," said Stokes.

Ward 4 Councilman De'Keither Stamps gave his support to the order for a reward.

"Even though a lot of people may know who is committing these acts, but in a court of law you need stuff that ties it together, that seals the case, that gives the proper information and that's what this tool does," said Stamps.

Singh said preparations are underway to transport the Punjab India native's body back to his home country.

"This is not a kid who got killed. This is an attack on everybody that lives in Jackson," added Singh.

The India native was with two others when they were robbed.

His friends ask that anyone with any information about the robbery and shooting call Jackson Police at 601-960-1234 or CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS.

