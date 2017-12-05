Jackson Homeless Women’s Outreach Project accepting donations during holiday season

With just a few weeks left before the Christmas holiday, you have an opportunity to help spread holiday cheer to homeless women and children in Jackson.

The Jackson Homeless Women’s Outreach Project is accepting donations of toiletries, winter weather clothing accessories for homeless women and children housed at 3 area emergency shelters.

Executive Director Anisa Max Martin said the non-profit has been in operation since Oct. 2016 and recently received its 501c3 status with the state in January 2017.

With the donations it receives, the organization creates care kits and distributes them to area women and children in need.

“They get a nice purple bag, so it’s not just a Kroger or Walmart bag,” Martin said. “It makes them feel like they’re already getting a gift. Whenever we show up, they know who we are and they’re excited to see us.”

With the help of Hertz Investment Group, the non-profit currently gathers and distributes the donations on a monthly basis from Downtown Jackson.

Martin said they make nearly 100 kits for homeless women each month, which include items such as body soap, toothpaste, a toothbrush and feminine hygiene products.

“We put together sanitary kits for the women and a lot of times that’s the one item that gets forgotten for a lot of these women,” Martin said. “You always get donations of food, clothing and toiletries but a lot of times people forget the most basic needs these women have.”

The non-profit also creates nearly 30 kits for homeless children each month.

In addition to feminine hygiene products and toiletry items, Martin asks residents to also donate gender-neutral Christmas themed items such as coloring books and crayons, that will be given to homeless children this holiday season.

Donations can be dropped off at the City Centre building located at 200 S. Lamar Street in Jackson.

Click here to donate online or for visit the Jackson Homeless Women’s Outreach Project Facebook page for more information.

