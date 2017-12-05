Report: Shea Patterson among 3 Rebels planning to visit Michigan - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Report: Shea Patterson among 3 Rebels planning to visit Michigan

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
A Big Ten plane is the talk of The Sip. Jim Harbaugh touched down in Oxford on Tuesday. The Michigan head coach is trying to attract a trio of Rebels.

One of those is Shea Patterson. Michigan's need and Shea's skillset could put the Wolverines back in the Rose Bowl picture.

Ole Miss originally had restrictions on what schools Patterson and five other players could attempt to transfer to. Today the Rebels announced that they lifted those barriers.

So those 6 looking to go elsewhere can look anywhere.

ESPN reports Patterson, Van Jefferson, and Deontay Anderson will all visit Michigan this weekend.

