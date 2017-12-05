3 On The Road: Mississippi's First 200 Years

The new Museum of Mississippi History is a goldmine for a look into our past.

So many stories told in each gallery, in fact, the theme is One Mississippi, Many Stories.

Let's reflect on the past 200 years of history and culture when Mississippi was officially recognized as the 20th state in the nation.

Upstairs you'll find the changing terrain of Mississippi.

Take the 1830's, Mississippi was in a state of change - it went from a cotton kingdom and slavery to emancipation.

Galleries tell the stories.

Fast forward to 1890. Democrats regained political control and passed a new state constitution.

There is a gallery that focuses on immigrants with a wine press that was brought over from Sicily to Natchez.

Then stark images of the great flood in 1927, the most destructive natural disaster of the 20th century.

Other images, like original Ku Klux Klan regalia, are on display.

You can even listen to voices of the past and the teachings they leave behind.

Here the 1980's is history.

Remember shag carpet?

All of our days are actually history in the making and here you can record your legacy.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.