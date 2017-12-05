Best Dressed Jackson 2017 helps raise money for Hope Lodge

A one of a kind event was held in Jackson Tuesday night with plenty of glitz and glamour. The American Cancer Society hosted Best Dressed Jackson 2017. Ten men and ten women were among the honorees for their philanthropic work in the community.

Cathead Distillery was filled with supporters who are helping to raise money to finish the Hope Lodge in Fondren. The facility will provide free housing to cancer patients being treated far from home.

"I'm a cancer survivor," said Best Dressed Jackson 2017 Chair Kirby Boteler. "I had pancreatic cancer in 2014 and it’s something that I am personally passionate about."

"We want to be a part of anything that contributes to Jackson and you know obviously this is a good cause," said Cathead Distillery Marketing Manager Taylor Leatherwood.

WDBD FOX 40 was one of the sponsors of the event. Mike Sands who has battled cancer was in attendance along with Melissa Faith Payne.

Loved ones lost to cancer were also remembered. Food was provided by local restaurants.

