Political figures react to President Trump's planned visit to Jackson

Local leaders are reacting further to the news of President Trump's visit after the White House confirmed the trip Tuesday. What started Monday with mostly just surprise has now turned to more staunch, defined statements on the matter.

The people who seem to be speaking the loudest are those who oppose the president's visit to Jackson.

"This has nothing to do with the president being a Republican president. It does not. It has everything to do with the man himself," said Jacqueline Amos, the Chair of the Hinds County Democratic Executive Committee.

Amos issued a statement earlier in the day, on behalf of the DEC, saying:

"Any reasonable person knows that the presence of such a hugely divisive and polarizing figure will pervert and diminish what could otherwise be a healing and teaching moment for our state."

The NAACP weighed in today as well, criticizing the visit.

Derrick Johnson, the president for Mississippi's state conference of the NAACP, and the agency's national CEO called Trump's attendance to the museum opening "an affront to the veterans of the civil rights movement."

On Twitter, people are questioning Trump's motives, calling him disrespectful, and bringing up his delay in condemning white nationalists.

"Let's put it this way," said Amos, "for the purpose of the Civil Rights Museum, and why it was constructed, and the thought and preparation that went into it, I don't think Mr. Trump could ever understand that."

WLBT and FOX40 reached out to Republican Representative Greg Snowden. He didn't get back to us, but he did tweet Monday saying "Forget Partisanship. Embrace the Moment for Mississippi."

The Mississippi GOP never got back to us either.

We also contacted Republican Senator Roger Wicker's office. He plans to be at the museum opening. He says he'll be issuing a statement on Trump's visit in the coming days.

Governor Phil Bryant didn't respond today when asked if he knew when he or the president would be arriving at the museum on Saturday.

