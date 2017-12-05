Convicted killer arrested in Brookhaven shooting

Twenty-nine-year-old Andrew Hammond is behind bars after investigators say he shot a man early Saturday morning and this isn't his first violent offense.

In 2010, William "Bubba" Thompson of Brookhaven lost his life after being shot at his daughter's home by her boyfriend who, at the time was, Hammond. Thompson's wife, Stacey Oberschmidt, says Hammond shot her husband in the back the day after their 27th wedding anniversary, but Hammond's lawyer pushed a hard self-defense motive. A strong defense that Oberschmidt says later helped downgrade Hammond's charges from murder to manslaughter.

"There was one lady who would not go for murder," Oberschmidt said. "She said, 'He's such a nice looking young man. There's no way he could've done that.' And so, they went with manslaughter or it was going to be a hung jury."

Hammond would serve 4 1/2 years for that conviction before being released and now accused of shooting another in the leg; an incident that caused a man to be taken to UMMC for surgery on his wounds.

"My first thought was our justice system is broken. Why is he even out?" Oberschmidt said. "Then I thought, 'Oh God, he's done it again. He's going to destroy another family."

Oberschmidt says justice wasn't served in her husband's death and that if it had been Hammond wouldn't be allowed to walk her community freely and wouldn't have had the opportunity to shoot anyone else.

After a warrant was issued for his arrest Monday, Hammond was arrested Tuesday night.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.