Belhaven beats Millsaps in Riverside Rumble hoops - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Belhaven beats Millsaps in Riverside Rumble hoops

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Connect

Millsaps beat Belhaven 98-68 last week. Different story Tuesday at Rugg Arena.

The Blazers rallied to force overtime and would beat the Majors 85-81. BU improves to 2-4 while Millsaps drops to 2-5.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly