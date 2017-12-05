Murrah girls rout Callaway to move to 8-0 - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Murrah girls rout Callaway to move to 8-0

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Murrah girls basketball is showing why they're a favorite to make another March run. The Lady Mustangs routed Callaway on Thursday to start the season 8-0.

Tangela Banks' crew reached the state semifinals in 2017, falling to eventual champion Olive Branch.

