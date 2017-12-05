Callaway rallies to beat Murrah in JPS showdown - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Callaway rallies to beat Murrah in JPS showdown

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
7-1 Callaway trailed Murrah by 7 at intermission. But the Chargers rallied to win Tuesday night in front of a packed house at Kirksey Middle School.

David Sanders' crew continue their stout schedule with upcoming matchups versus Terry, Laurel, and Forest Hill.

